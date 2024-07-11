‘You can’t park there!’ Wardens reunited after nearly 30 years

By Brad Barnes
Published 12th Jul 2024, 00:00 BST
Peterborough street photographer Chris Porsz presents another in his series of ‘now and then’ photographs.

Chris said: “In 1987 I snapped a picture of Trevor Halliday in the town centre issuing a parking ticket, while his colleague and friend Brian Cross spotted me and was probably thinking ‘why is that man taking our picture?’.

“Fast forward to 2016 and it was wonderful to meet those likely lads again in Cathedral Square for a reunion.

“Trevor Halliday, on the left, was a traffic warden in Peterborough for 27 years.

Trevor Halliday in the town centre issuing a parking ticket, while his colleague and friend Brian Cross in the original photoTrevor Halliday in the town centre issuing a parking ticket, while his colleague and friend Brian Cross in the original photo
Trevor Halliday in the town centre issuing a parking ticket, while his colleague and friend Brian Cross in the original photo

“He enjoyed gardening and watching sport in his retirement and said he was probably was issuing a ticket for someone without a pay and display ticket and Brian spotted me first .

Sadly Trevor died just a few years after the reunion.

His colleague Brian Cross has two children and still lives in the city.

He was a traffic warden for 25 years and left in about 2010 to become a freelance writer and editor.

The reunion photo in 2016The reunion photo in 2016
The reunion photo in 2016

Brian added: “I enjoyed chatting to people. It was important work as we kept the traffic flowing and it would have been gridlock without us.

“It was great to be reunited with my wingman again and the BBC even filmed our reunion.”

