‘You can’t park there!’ Wardens reunited after nearly 30 years
Chris said: “In 1987 I snapped a picture of Trevor Halliday in the town centre issuing a parking ticket, while his colleague and friend Brian Cross spotted me and was probably thinking ‘why is that man taking our picture?’.
“Fast forward to 2016 and it was wonderful to meet those likely lads again in Cathedral Square for a reunion.
“Trevor Halliday, on the left, was a traffic warden in Peterborough for 27 years.
“He enjoyed gardening and watching sport in his retirement and said he was probably was issuing a ticket for someone without a pay and display ticket and Brian spotted me first .
Sadly Trevor died just a few years after the reunion.
His colleague Brian Cross has two children and still lives in the city.
He was a traffic warden for 25 years and left in about 2010 to become a freelance writer and editor.
Brian added: “I enjoyed chatting to people. It was important work as we kept the traffic flowing and it would have been gridlock without us.
“It was great to be reunited with my wingman again and the BBC even filmed our reunion.”