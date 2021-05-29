Where are they now - clubbers in Peterborough’s 5th Avenue 20 years ago?
A favourite with Peterborough clubbers, 5th Avenue closed its doors for the final time in 2002.
Saturday, 29th May 2021, 4:52 am
But from the archives we have unearthed this selection of photos from 2000 and 2001 at the city centre venue in Laxton Square.
If you were a regular at the city centre music nights a generation ago and aren’t pictured, don’t worry; we have dug out photos from a host of other venues such as Faith, Quo Vadis, The Bar, Westside Bar and more to bring you in coming weeks.
The 5th Avenue building is currently getting ready for redevelopment, with plans approved for a co-living hub and hotel. Here is what the inside looks like now.
Page 1 of 4