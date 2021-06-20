Were you at this Girls Aloud concert near Peterborough in 2008?
Sunday, 20th June 2021, 5:00 am
Cheryl Cole, Nadine Coyle, Sarah Harding, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh were riding high after having just beaten the Spice Girls’ record for most consecutive Top 10 singles, a staggering 18, including three number ones.
They entertained crowds at Elton Hall, just outside of Peterborough as part of their Tangled Up Tour in 2008.
See if you can see anyone you recognise.
