Were you at Radius in 2008 for Battle of the Bands?

The venue - upstairs at The Solstice on Northminster Road - was host to a Peterborough Regional College Battle of the Bands night featuring Came By Plane, Damn, Electric Moustache, Charlie and Into The Abyss (pictured performing).

The Solstice and Radius have now been flattened to make way for a residential development, so enjoy this little trip down Memory Lane, back to when it was packing people in in 2008.

All of our previous nightclub nostalgia galleries featuring Peterborough’s bars and clubs from the 1990s onwards can be found at www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/retro

1. Radius in Peterborough in 2008 Battle of the bands at Radius in 2008 Photo Sales

