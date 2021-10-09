Video: Do you remember the ‘Big Pull’ taking place in Peterborough?

Pathe News featured the Big Pull in Peterborough in 1959.

The event attracted teams from all over the country and the sport was apparently hugely popular at the time.

The film is dated 1959 and includes various shots of the National Championships of the Tug of War Association.

We see several shots of men in different teams straining as they try to pull a rope over a line in a field.

The commentator outlines that the Aylesford Paper Mills team lose to New Haw and Woodham in the Catchweight semi-finals and the film features the Outwood Club in the ‘104-stone’ event.

In the Catchweight final the film shows New Haw against Bosley.

New Haw win and line up to collect their trophies from Mrs Perkins.

Do you or anyone in your family have any recollection of the event. Was there a Peterborough team?