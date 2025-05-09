Then and Now: Cowgate before the creation of St John's Square

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​In April 2009 I took this picture looking down Cowgate in the city centre, writes Peterborough street photographer Chris Porsz.

To the right you can see the Bin Ends off licence on the ground floor of the “modern” Corn Exchange, built by Norwich Union to replace the Victorian original demolished in 1964.

The photo was taken months before the Norwich Union office block – including Bin Ends and the old Post Office – was demolished to create what we now see: a green St John’s Square which reveals the once hidden and beautiful St Johns Church.

Maybe that’s you I photographed stopping for a chat outside Bin ends?

2009 view of Cowgate - with Bin Ends under the Norwich Union office building in view.

I captured a similar view in my up to date photograph.

The only thing that spoils the view on most days today is a constant stream of parked cars on the paved area!

