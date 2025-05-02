Remember Peterborough's ugly 'egg box' office building flattened in 2009?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The largely unpopular Norwich Union ‘egg box’ office block in Peterborough city centre was demolished in 2009 as this photo from street photographer Chris Porsz shows.

​The original site was the Kings Patent Theatre and later the Corn Exchange where the likes of the Rolling Stones played.

The Corn Exchange was built in 1848 and demolished in 1964 to make way for the Norwich Union offices – which also housed the main city centre Post Office and Bin Ends off-licence.

The Norwich Union building was widely criticised for its ugliness and proximity to a church – with poet John Betjeman dubbing it the “eggbox’’.

The largely unpopular Norwich Union “egg box” office block in the city centre during demolition in 2009.

During demolition in 2009 remnants of leather shoes, various bones and old pots were found which are now in the museum.

As my new picture shows it has transformed the view to reveal the magnificent jewel of the once hidden St John’s church that was opened in 1402.

Folk often complain about how “old” Peterborough was much better but definitely not in this case.

St John's Church and the newly created open space

