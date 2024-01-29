The New Road mural in Peterborough - who remembers this?
Peterborough is fortunate enough to have become home to some fantastic murals all across the city in recent years – but who remembers this one?
A quaint street view, it was painted on the side of a picture framing shop on New Road in the city centre.
It was the work of Francis Gomila, appointed “Town Artist” by the development corporation in 1978. He was also responsible for the recently restored Link Road mural in Gladstone Street.
The photo was taken in 1982 and the buildings in the picture are long gone – they stood close to where the bowling alley and nightclubs were built on New Road in the 1990s.