The Met Lounge’s ‘skool disco nite’ in 2002

This week’s nostalgic look at what clubbers got up to in the 000s, takes us to the Bridge Street venue 19 years ago.

Caught on camera are “students” hitting the dance floor at a “skool disco nite” in 2002. The fun and games included “Play your Cards Right” hosted by club owner Steve Jason.

