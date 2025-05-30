Secrets Of The Flying Scotsman: Peterborough's Nene Valley Railway to feature on Channel 4 documentary

By Stephen Briggs
Published 30th May 2025, 15:38 BST
Updated 30th May 2025, 15:44 BST
Documentary to be broadcast on Saturday, May 31 and Saturday, June 7

Work carried out on one of the world’s most famous locomotives at Peterborough’s Nene Valley Railway will feature in two special documentaries on Channel 4.

Secrets Of The Flying Scotsman will be broadcast on Channel 4 at 8.20pm on Saturday, May 31 and Saturday, June 7.

A spokesperson for Nene Valley Railway said: “During the visit of Flying Scotsman to the NVR a film crew from Channel 4 were filming Secrets of Flying Scotsman. The programme features many historical moments and interviews of those that worked and continue to work on the famous locomotive including footage of the locomotive running on the NVR.”

The Flying Scotsman has made a number of visits to Nene Valley Railway – most recently in February this year as part of the 200th anniversary of the modern railway.

In 2017, the iconic engine had a lengthy stay at Nene Valley Railway, after it was forced to stop while travelling through Peterborough. Repairs to its axles were carried out during its stay.

