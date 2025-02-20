Flying Scotsman arrives at Nene Valley Railway in Peterborough

Iconic locomotive to run at Nene Valley Railway for next three weekends

The Flying Scotsman arrived in Peterborough last night at the start of its three week stay at Nene Valley Railway.

The historic locomotive finally arrived last night.

It is running at Nene Valley Railway as part of the 200th anniversary of the modern railway.

The Flying Scotsman will be running at the attraction for three weekends – February 22 and 23, March 1 and 2 and March 8 and 9.

Next week marks the 102nd anniversary of the first running of the Flying Scotsman, which took place on February 24 1923.

It is hoped the visit of The Flying Scotsman will provide a boost for Nene Valley Railway.

A spokesperson for NVR said: “It has been tough for us since COVID, with our “Back on Track” appeal to raise £300,000 still ongoing, the current total sitting at just over £80,000 and we hope this major event will help bring in much needed funds. Running heritage locomotives, especially steam, is very expensive and many people don’t realise the costs behind what we do, this is especially the case with a legendary engine such as The Flying Scotsman and so to be able to continue to bring this part of our countries history alive is incredibly important.”

Tickets for the visit of The Flying Scotsman have been very popular since it was announced, and anyone interested in visiting while it is in Peterborough is urged to book tickets as soon as possible.

For more information, to buy tickets or to support the Back On Track campaign, visit https://nvr.org.uk/