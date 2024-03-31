Save the Peterborough Hovertrain: Pictures show history of iconic landmark

Campaign has been launched to save unique Hovertrain from the scrap heap
By Stephen Briggs
Published 26th Mar 2024, 11:52 BST
Updated 26th Mar 2024, 12:00 BST

The Hovertrain at Railworld has been seen by scores of people every day as they travel by train through the city on the Eastcoast Mainline – but that sight could soon be lost for good, with the unique piece of history facing an uncertain future.

The plinth the Hovertrain is standing on has reached the end of its life – and unless £30,000 is raised in just a few months, the concrete stand – and the Hovertrain it supports – will be consigned to the scrap heap.

The 50-year-old Hovertrain is believed to be the only one in existence, and was moved to the city in the mid-1990s.

The story of how the hovertrain came to exist – and eventually end up in Peterborough – started in the late 1960s, when Tracked Hovercraft Ltd built and tested a full-scale prototype, and achieved speeds in excess of 100mph in the Fens between Sutton and Earith, Cambridgeshire.

The dream came to a shuddering halt in 1973 however, when the government withdrew its financial backing ahead of the second phase of testing which would have seen them push for speeds up to 300mph. The project was abandoned almost overnight and the test site broken down and removed in 1975.

The train ended up in Bedfordshire, basically in a dumping ground.

Then, about 30 years ago, Railworld volunteers were at a Christmas meal, and heard it was going to be cut up for scrap.

Tracked Hovercraft Ltd – who built the train – and the Railworld volunteers, raised £10,000 to save it.

Now a campaign to save it again has been launched.

To donate to the campaign to save the hovertrain, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/save-rtv-31-britains-1970s-hovertrain

The Hovertrain is lowered into position at Railworld

The Hovertrain is lowered into position at Railworld

The Hovertrain was abandoned in Bedfordshire before being saved and moved to Peterborough

The Hovertrain was abandoned in Bedfordshire before being saved and moved to Peterborough

The Hovertrain has been located at Railworld since the 1990s

The Hovertrain has been located at Railworld since the 1990s

The Hovertrain was designed to give Britain high speed travel

The Hovertrain was designed to give Britain high speed travel

