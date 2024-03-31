Save the Peterborough Hovertrain: Pictures show history of iconic landmark

The Hovertrain at Railworld has been seen by scores of people every day as they travel by train through the city on the Eastcoast Mainline – but that sight could soon be lost for good, with the unique piece of history facing an uncertain future.

The plinth the Hovertrain is standing on has reached the end of its life – and unless £30,000 is raised in just a few months, the concrete stand – and the Hovertrain it supports – will be consigned to the scrap heap.

The 50-year-old Hovertrain is believed to be the only one in existence, and was moved to the city in the mid-1990s.

The dream came to a shuddering halt in 1973 however, when the government withdrew its financial backing ahead of the second phase of testing which would have seen them push for speeds up to 300mph. The project was abandoned almost overnight and the test site broken down and removed in 1975.

The train ended up in Bedfordshire, basically in a dumping ground.

Then, about 30 years ago, Railworld volunteers were at a Christmas meal, and heard it was going to be cut up for scrap.

Tracked Hovercraft Ltd – who built the train – and the Railworld volunteers, raised £10,000 to save it.

Now a campaign to save it again has been launched.

To donate to the campaign to save the hovertrain, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/save-rtv-31-britains-1970s-hovertrain

