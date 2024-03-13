Save the Peterborough Hovertrain: Campaign launched to prevent iconic landmark from ending on the scrapheap

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An iconic Peterborough landmark could be lost to the scrap heap in just a few months unless campaigners can raise £30,000.

The 50-year-old Hovertrain, located at Railworld in the city, is seen by countless people everyday as they pass through the city on train services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has provided a ‘welcome home’ view to many travellers as they return to the city since it was first installed at the Woodston attraction 30 years ago.

A campaign has been launched to save RTV 31 - the Peterborough Hovertrain. Picture: Railworld Wildlife Haven. Video: Fenland on Film

But after decades of being battered by Peterborough weather, urgent work needs to be carried out, as the concrete plinth the train – known as Research Test Vehicle (RTV) 31 – is standing on has reached the end of its life.

Now Drew Berry, who is leading the campaign to save the train, is appealing for help.

Film maker Drew said: “The Hovertrain was moved to Peterborough in the mid 1990s, and unveiled in 1996. But now a report has shown the concrete beam has reached the end of its life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have to remove the train from the beam, which will be an expensive operation. It is very fragile now after being outside for 50 years. Structurally it is not in a good condition.

"We need to raise £30,000 in just six months to carry out the lift. It will have to be a very specialist operation to move the train.

"If we cannot get the money to get it lowered in one piece, it will have to be cut up and scrapped.

"It is the only vehicle of its type left, so a real piece of history would be lost forever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is an iconic local landmark. It is probably the Crown Jewell in the Railworld collection, and is absolutely unique – this is it, the only one.”

Drew said: “50 years ago, Britain had dreams of high-speed land transport - Tracked Hovercraft Ltd built and tested a full-scale prototype and achieved speeds in excess of 100mph in the Fens between Sutton and Earith, Cambridgeshire.

The dream came to a shuddering halt in 1973 however, when the government withdrew its financial backing ahead of the 2nd phase of testing which would have seen them push for speeds up to 300mph. The project was abandoned almost overnight and the test site broken down and removed in 1975.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The train ended up in Bedfordshire, basically in a dumping ground.

"Then, about 30 years ago, Railworld volunteers were at a Christmas meal, and heard it was going to be cut up for scrap.

"Tracked Hovercraft Ltd – who built the train – and the Railworld volunteers, raised £10,000 to save it.

"It would be great to be able to save the train, to honour the work of those who built it, and those who save it all those years ago.”