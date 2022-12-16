We are throwing it back to 2004 in our latest walk down clubbing memory lane.

These 14 retro photographs were taken almost 19 years ago on a January night out at Faith in Peterborough.

The venue in Geneva Street lasted a couple more years before closing – a path followed by many of the city’s nightspots unfortunately.

If you recognise anyone in these photographs, be sure to let them know.

Enjoy all the memories and check out all of our nightclub retro galleries online at Peterborough Today.

1. Faith 2004 at Faith nightclub in Peterborough Photo: PT Photo Sales

