Retro nightclub photographs: a night out at the one and only Faith nightclub in Peterborough back in 2004
We are throwing it back to 2004 in our latest walk down clubbing memory lane.
By Brad Barnes
4 minutes ago
These 14 retro photographs were taken almost 19 years ago on a January night out at Faith in Peterborough.
The venue in Geneva Street lasted a couple more years before closing – a path followed by many of the city’s nightspots unfortunately.
If you recognise anyone in these photographs, be sure to let them know.
