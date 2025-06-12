Remember the Gormley statues in Peterborough city centre back in the 1980s?

The three statues that were originally outside city centre offices.

These three lead coated statues by the internationally renowned artist and Turner prize winner, Sir Anthony Gormley, were installed in 1984 outside the Monkstone House Offices (now Greenwoods Solicitors) in the city centre, writes street photographer Chris Porsz.

My photo was taken around then.

In 1988 they were moved to Thorpe Meadows sculpture park but were vandalised in 2006, and removed in 2007.

In 2018 the artist repaired his figures, displayed them in our city’s museum and then to draw attention to the city centre skyline they were placed on the rooftops of Queensgate, Leeds Building Society, and Norwich Building Society (now Yorkshire) where they remain – as seen in my up to date photo.

One of the statues now on a city centre rooftop

His other work includes 'Angel of the North' in Gateshead and 'Another Place' on Crosby Beach.

You can buy Chris’s Reunion books from www.chrisporsz.com and help his breast cancer research fundraising.

