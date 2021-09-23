Remarkable old footage shows brickyards near Peterborough in the 30s

Pathe news has published footage of Fletton brick production in the 30s via the Youtube channel.

The silent, black and white film, is a remarkable insight into Peterborough’s heritage as it looks at the brick production yards at Fletton.

The opening titles start with the words: “Just the kind of clay your gardening friend detests is the sort they like here...”

The key to an industry which dominated the city and the area for decades.

The brickworks featured are at Fletton which, then, was in Huntingdonshire.