Remarkable old footage shows brickyards near Peterborough in the 30s
The incredible archives of Pathe news include some remarkable footage of brick production in Peterborough in the 1930s.
Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 8:18 am
The silent, black and white film, is a remarkable insight into Peterborough’s heritage as it looks at the brick production yards at Fletton.
The opening titles start with the words: “Just the kind of clay your gardening friend detests is the sort they like here...”
The key to an industry which dominated the city and the area for decades.
The brickworks featured are at Fletton which, then, was in Huntingdonshire.
The scenes can be viewed on historic footage in the Pathe news archive.