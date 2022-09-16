Princesses, princes, dukes and duchesses - Royal visits to Peterborough in pictures

Royalty is no stranger to Peterborough, and top members of the Royal Family have made a series of visits to the city over the years.

The new King, Charles III made a number of visits to the East of England Show over the years – and Peterborough Telegraph photographer captured an awkward moment for the then Prince of Wales as he navigated his way through a muddy puddle at the showground.

The new Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Catherine, have visited Peterborough on several occasions, most notably when they officially opened Peterborough City Hospital.

Princess Catherine also recently visited RAF Wittering to meet with cadets, while Prince William has also visited a project in Peterborough helping homeless people in the city.

The Queen’s only daughter, Princess Anne came to Peterborough Central Library this year to see work done by a reading project in the city – and she was also on hand in 1988 to open the new Showcase Cinema.

A number of other Royals have also visited the city, with many stopping off at RAF Wittering.

