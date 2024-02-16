Police close Cambridgeshire home after drug use complaints by neighbours

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have closed a Cambridgeshire home after numerous complaints about anti-social behaviour and drug use.

The full closure order was served on 66 Cannon Street on Wednesday (14 February) following a successful application at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court by the local Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The order, which is in place until 13 May, states the property is closed to everyone, including the legal tenant, with the exception of emergency services and Clarion Housing Group.

There have been a number of complaints about drug use and anti-social behaviour

Failure to comply with the order is a criminal offence which could result in imprisonment for up to three months, a fine, or both.

PC Matt Smart, from Wisbech’s NPT, said: “Following the persistent complaints that we have received about the nuisance being caused at the address, we have worked closely with partner agencies to tackle the community’s concerns.

“We hope that this closure order provides reassurance that we do listen and are putting measures in place to resolve local issues.”