Police close Cambridgeshire home after drug use complaints by neighbours
Police have closed a Cambridgeshire home after numerous complaints about anti-social behaviour and drug use.
The full closure order was served on 66 Cannon Street on Wednesday (14 February) following a successful application at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court by the local Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT).
The order, which is in place until 13 May, states the property is closed to everyone, including the legal tenant, with the exception of emergency services and Clarion Housing Group.
Failure to comply with the order is a criminal offence which could result in imprisonment for up to three months, a fine, or both.
PC Matt Smart, from Wisbech’s NPT, said: “Following the persistent complaints that we have received about the nuisance being caused at the address, we have worked closely with partner agencies to tackle the community’s concerns.
“We hope that this closure order provides reassurance that we do listen and are putting measures in place to resolve local issues.”
Anyone with information about the order being breached should contact police via the web chat service or call101.