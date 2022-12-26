Peterborough's Royal Year: Jubilee celebrations, remembering The Queen and a princess visits

Scores of people took part in celebrations for Queen’s 70th Jubilee.

There were Jubilee Parties and remembrance services as Peterborough marked some of the biggest events in recent British Royal history this year.

At the beginning of June the city – like much of the rest of the country – was in party mood, as the nation celebrated Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne.

Celebrations were held in schools, community centres and people’s homes, with the Union Flag bunting out in force to thank The Queen for her service to the country.

However, sadly just a couple of months later, the flags were being flown at half mast following the news Queen Elizabeth II had died.

Books of condolence were set up in buildings across the city, and a huge number of floral tributes were left at the Guildhall in Cathedral Square, as residents shared memories of the only monarch most people could remember.

Services were held at Peterborough Cathedral, including a live broadcast of the state funeral, which many people attended.

A special service was also held in Cathedral Square, with the Proclamation of King Charles III.

There was also a royal visit in May, when Princess Anne attended a reading scheme at Peterborough’s Central Library.

