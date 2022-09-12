The opening of Peterborough’s The Cresset theatre by the Queen 44 years ago is full of precious memories for one city lady.

Julie Taylor (76) was PA to the theatre’s chairman and had a leading role in making sure that everything was in place for the Royal visit.

She arranged the creation of a bouquet to present to the Queen, and also made sure there were modesty covers over the open stairs and that a washroom was set aside for Her Majesty as well as sending out hundreds of invitations.

The Queen at the opening of the Cresset theatre in Peterborough on March 22, 1978 - Julie Taylor is fourth from the right.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Security had to be arranged and sniffer dogs also brought in ahead of the Queen’s arrival at The Cresset on March 22, 1978 when she toured the building, met staff, volunteers and clients before unveiling a commemorative plaque in the reception area.

Julie, who had been with The Cresset, situated in Rightwell, Bretton, for five years before the official opening and had overseen a public appeal to raise £250,000 towards the development costs of the venue, said: “It was a lovely day and I have never forgotten it.

“There was a little sigh of relief when it was over because I so wanted to make sure it all went well - and it did.”

“When the Queen arrived, and she was wearing a fine green coat and hat, we were all standing in a line and she came over to speak to me.

The Queen officially declares open the Cresset theatre in Peterborough.

“She asked me how long I had been with The Cresset and she wanted to know what I had been doing for the theatre.

“It was lovely - she seemed very interested.

“She looked straight at me and was very engaging.

“Then as she moved on, the Duke of Edinburgh came up to us and - jokingly - asked us why we were all standing there?

Julie added: “It was an honour and I feel privileged to have spoken to the Queen.