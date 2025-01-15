Peterborough singer Malcolm releases Northern Soul single - and who do you know in the video?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Peterborough singer Malcolm Fovargue could be heading for the charts with the release of a new Northern Soul single… if the initial demand is anything to go by.

A demo video of “Turning My World Around” by Malcolm and the Fovargues has already had national and international interest - and the vinyl version is on order and will be available in the next couple of weeks as a Double A-side featuring Really Need You Here Tonight.

Malcolm, who organises charity fundraising with city music promoter Stef Malajny at the Out Out events in Peterborough, is renowned for singing classic soul songs.

But as he and Stef are both big Northern Soul and Tamla Motown fans, Stef suggested he come up with something new in this ever popular genre.

Stef, well known on the city’s entertainment scene for decades, picks up the story: “I was chatting to Malcolm and suggested a Northern Soul style record. Initially we were both unsure how this would go down, as most of the Northern records were recorded in the 1960s and DJs can be precious about anything new. The last ‘new hit’ was 16 years ago!

"However, I suggested recording something that reflects the times we loved and initially we could put it out in video format to test the water.”

The duo worked on Malcolm’s first take, refining the breaks and instrumentals that the dancers would love before Stef created a video for YouTube packed with lots of pictures of youngsters from the days when Northern Soul was at its peak.

Stef said the response had been overwhelming, with the video watched over 10,000 times on YouTube. Lots of top DJs have been requesting a vinyl copy and there has been interest from Australia, Spain and even the USA where most of the original songs came from.

Malcolm Fovargue is releasing Turning My World Around and - top Northern Soul DJ Neal Randall with demo copies

Malcolm added: “I am so pleased Stef encouraged me to create this song and as a homage to the most fantastic venue Peterborough ever had, we have called the label Wirrina Records. Daral Brennan of Studio One has created a fantastic label design.

"I couldn’t believe some of the comments from the top DJs and they have already played the recording on their radio stations “

A spin off of releasing the record is that all the top Northern Soul promoters are contacting Malcolm about appearing live and the lads are currently putting together a show which will star Malcolm and the Fovargues.

Local promotor Steve Jason was so impressed he booked Malcolm to appear with chart topper Jaki Graham, who fell in love with his voice and wants him to join her on her 40th Anniversary tour.

Malcolm with Soul singing star Jaki Graham

Stef and Malcolm have also enjoyed the charity fundraising with their Out Outs so much they are going to add a charity arm to Wirrina records which will enhance their charity live events working with the Out Out crew.

Malcolm has created a wonderful studio which he would like to invite youngsters down to learn about recording music either technically or singing and he also has a goal of visiting schools and motivating youngsters to look at musical careers

If you want to hear the new record visit YouTube and type in Turning My World Around or visit the link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4X4pCmc1NWU