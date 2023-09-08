News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses

Peterborough sex offender jailed after failing to tell police he had moved out of home

Harry Agate was placed on register in 2017
By Stephen Briggs
Published 8th Sep 2023, 16:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 16:16 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A sex offender who breached his notification requirements has been jailed.

Harry Agate, 28, was placed on the Sex Offenders Register in 2017, meaning he is required to notify police within three days of any changes to his circumstances, including his address.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On 20 May, 2022, officers visited Agate at his registered Peterborough address. However, they were told he had moved out following an argument with his housemate.

Harry AgateHarry Agate
Harry Agate
Most Popular

Agate, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with his requirements. He was sentenced to one year and four months in prison at Cambridge Crown Court.

Detective Constable Faye Patterson said: “Our specialist officers – also known as MOSOVO officers – are trained in the response to and management of sexual or violent offenders and are dedicated to ensuring offenders stick to their requirements.

“I hope this case shows our dedication to bringing those who breach their orders before the courts.”

Related topics:Peterborough