Peterborough sex offender jailed after failing to tell police he had moved out of home

A sex offender who breached his notification requirements has been jailed.

Harry Agate, 28, was placed on the Sex Offenders Register in 2017, meaning he is required to notify police within three days of any changes to his circumstances, including his address.

On 20 May, 2022, officers visited Agate at his registered Peterborough address. However, they were told he had moved out following an argument with his housemate.

Harry Agate

Agate, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with his requirements. He was sentenced to one year and four months in prison at Cambridge Crown Court.

Detective Constable Faye Patterson said: “Our specialist officers – also known as MOSOVO officers – are trained in the response to and management of sexual or violent offenders and are dedicated to ensuring offenders stick to their requirements.