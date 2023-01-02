Peterborough revellers saying ‘ciao’ to 2003 at Topo Gigio Italian restaurant
Nineteen years ago these New Year revellers were saying goodbye to 2003 and welcoming in 2004 at an Italian restaurant.
By Brad Barnes
3 minutes ago
The venue for the celebrations was Topo Gigio, at the time a very popular place for pizza and pasta on Cowgate in Peterborough city centre (now Embe). If you recognise anyone, let them know.
See all of our night out nostalgia at www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/retro
Page 1 of 4