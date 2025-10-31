Peterborough on the buses: Life before the Queensgate bus station opened

But before March 1982, the city’s bus station was located on Bishops Road, close to the Magistrates’ Court.
Now it is a car park, retaining its transport roots.
John Bland was on hand in 1982 to capture some images of the old bus station, before the city’s transport infrastructure was changed forever.
Did you ever get the 384 to Bretton? Photo: John Bland
Queues at the old Bishops Road station Photo: John Bland
The old station at Bishops Road Photo: John Bland
Bus travel has changed a lot over the past 40 years Photo: John Bland