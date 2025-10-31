Peterborough Telegraph Morning Update Friday 31 October, 2025

Peterborough on the buses: Life before the Queensgate bus station opened

By Stephen Briggs
Published 31st Oct 2025, 15:04 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2025, 15:09 GMT
It is hard to imagine Peterborough without the Queensgate Bus Station nowadays – it is such an important feature of the city centre.

But before March 1982, the city’s bus station was located on Bishops Road, close to the Magistrates’ Court.

Now it is a car park, retaining its transport roots.

John Bland was on hand in 1982 to capture some images of the old bus station, before the city’s transport infrastructure was changed forever.

MORE: Peterborough as it used to be: The opening of Queensgate Bus Station

Did you ever get the 384 to Bretton?

1. Peterborough on the buses

Did you ever get the 384 to Bretton? Photo: John Bland

Photo Sales
Queues at the old Bishops Road station

2. Peterborough on the buses

Queues at the old Bishops Road station Photo: John Bland

Photo Sales
The old station at Bishops Road

3. Peterborough on the buses

The old station at Bishops Road Photo: John Bland

Photo Sales
Bus travel has changed a lot over the past 40 years

4. Peterborough on the buses

Bus travel has changed a lot over the past 40 years Photo: John Bland

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:PeterboroughQueensgate
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice