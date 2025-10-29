Peterborough Telegraph Morning Update Wednesday 29 October, 2025

It is hard to imagine Peterborough city centre without Queensgate.

For many of us (including this writer) the shopping centre was built before we were born.

However, we can still see what the city looked like thanks to some of the great photographs from the past – including these from John Bland.

John was there on the opening day of Queensgate Bus Station to capture the excitement on the day.

He said: “7 March 1982. Sunday. The day that Queensgate bus station in Peterborough opened. The shopping centre itself didn't open until the following Tuesday when Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands did the honours.

"A historic day so I saved up my pennies and invested in colour film to record the day on my basic Kodak Instamatic camera.”

While the building itself appears to have been altered very little – the buses stopping at the station have changed dramatically over the years – so sit back and take a ride 43 years back in time.

A reminder that Waitrose used to be in Queensgate

Queensgate Bus Station

A reminder that Waitrose used to be in Queensgate

The Bus Station opened in 1982

Queensgate Bus Station

The Bus Station opened in 1982

The opening day at the bus station

Queensgate Bus Station

The opening day at the bus station

The buses stopping at the station have changed a lot in the past 43 years

Queensgate Bus Station

The buses stopping at the station have changed a lot in the past 43 years

