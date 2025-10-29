For many of us (including this writer) the shopping centre was built before we were born.

However, we can still see what the city looked like thanks to some of the great photographs from the past – including these from John Bland.

John was there on the opening day of Queensgate Bus Station to capture the excitement on the day.

He said: “7 March 1982. Sunday. The day that Queensgate bus station in Peterborough opened. The shopping centre itself didn't open until the following Tuesday when Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands did the honours.

"A historic day so I saved up my pennies and invested in colour film to record the day on my basic Kodak Instamatic camera.”

While the building itself appears to have been altered very little – the buses stopping at the station have changed dramatically over the years – so sit back and take a ride 43 years back in time.

