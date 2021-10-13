Peterborough marks Hate Crime Awareness Week at Cathedral

The event saw a number of people from different communities and organisations come together

Cambridgeshire Constabulary hosted their fourth Annual National Hate Crime Awareness Week celebration on Tuesday. The event supported by Peterborough City Council, Cambridgeshire County Council and Near Neighbours Peterborough.

The event aimed to bring people of all different backgrounds together to “Celebrate Us”, celebrate our differences and learn from and with each other to promote inclusion, cohesion and break down barriers and misunderstandings between different members of our communities.

The event featured Rose Wilson, a Romany poet who read a poem composed by her Grandmother (Kathleen Cunningham) written for Holocaust Memorial Day about the desperation and despair within their community during the Holocaust, a Lithuanian Choir and a reading of a poem from Malika Speaks.

There were also speeches from Rizwan Rahemtulla, a Ugandan refugee, talking about his experiences and the warm welcome his family received from the people of Peterborough, Femi Olasoko from Near Neighbours Peterborouh and Jenae Holton from the Peterborough Youth Council speaking about Racism.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s Action Against Hate Co-Ordinator Tiff Lane said: “I am proud to be part of this event and to support our forces’ Action Against Hate strategy. We wanted to bring people together in a beautiful and peaceful setting to enhance a feeling of community and break down barriers. We are so grateful to the Cathedral, our sponsors, performers and to all the participants for making this possible.”

Cllr Karl Webb Mayor of Huntingdon said of the event “I was so pleased to attend the ‘Celebrating Us’ event at Peterborough Cathedral. Listening to the real-life stories from the guest speakers really brought home the challenges they have faced. It was so moving to hear how positive actions from the community can make such a difference to peoples lives. Thank you to Cambridgeshire Constabulary and all those who organised, supported, or spoke to us in conjunction with National Hate Crime Awareness Week”

Huntingdonshire District Councillor, Cllr Patrick Kadewere said: “Cambridgeshire Constabulary did a wonderful job putting this event together. Each speaker that gave an insight into their journey, gave those attending a lot to think about. It was a very moving evening which I was honoured to attend. There is more work to be done surrounding Hate Crime which we continue to work closely with the authorities on.”

A representative from Queensgate Shopping Centre Peterborough who attended the event said “ It was a lovely event this evening in a beautiful setting.

“I’m pleased I was able to attend on behalf of Queensgate Shopping Centre Peterborough. As an individual growing up in Northern Ireland and in a mixed marriage I know only too well of the hate and prejudice people suffer.