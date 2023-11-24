News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough Christmas Lights Switch On: Scores of revellers packed into square for 2022 festive spectacular

This year’s light switch on takes place tonight
By Stephen Briggs
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 15:13 GMT
Updated 23rd Nov 2023, 15:24 GMT

The Peterborough Cathedral Square Christmas Lights switch on will take place this evening, with large crowds expected for the annual festive spectacular.

This years festivities begin at 5pm, with the lights set to be switched on by former Eastenders star – and Good Witch Glinda in the Wonderful Wizard of Oz pantomime at The Cresset – Cheryl Fergison at about 7pm.

Entertainment this year will be provided by local acts including Citizen Smith and Gary Lee Ward and a host of Darling princesses who will be performing Disney hits before descending into the crowd for selfies with the children.

Last year, the square was packed for the start of the Christmas celebrations, with Peterborough gymnast star Jake Jarman having the honour of switching the lights on,

See if you can spot yourself in a gallery of pictures from the 2022 event.

