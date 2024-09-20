Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

40 skilled operators recruited for new production processes

​A pet food maker has started a £150 million investment in its Wisbech factory in a move that is helping to create new jobs.

​Purina, the maker of pet food brands Felix, Gourmet and Winalot, is modernising the technology and machinery on its production lines at its site in Cromwell Road and enhancing the facilities for its staff and improving energy efficiency and reducing carbon emissions.

The work is expected to continue well into next year.

Pet food maker Purina has begun a £150 million investment to improve its factory in Wisbech

Purina, which employs 600 people at the site, has also just recruited a further 40 skilled operators to work on the new technology that is now being installed.

At the same time, Purina is investing in action to enhance the skills of its existing staff to help increase production.

Purina has operated the factory for more than 25 years and produces more than a billion wet pet food meals a year

Jez McInerney, Purina’s Wisbech Factory Manager, said: "We’re delighted to have secured this large-scale investment, to ensure our site is best-in-class and fit for the bright future that it has ahead of it.

“We’re very proud of our base in the town, and with this investment, we look forward to many more decades of making great products that the nation’s pets love, all while being an outstanding employer, supporting a thriving local community and minimising our impact on the environment.”

He added: “Purina is committed to creating top quality nutrition for the nation’s pets – but it’s certainly not all we do.

"We work tirelessly to do more of what matters beyond the bowl, for pets, for the people who love them and the planet.

"None of this would be possible without the fantastic work of the project team and everyone who’s based here in Wisbech.”

The investment also includes a total refurbishment of employee changing rooms and break out areas and a new car park.

Purina says it is using local businesses and contractors to manage the site upgrades.

John Bartholomew, a Purina employee at the factory with 24 years’ service said: "I absolutely love being a part of the Purina team.

"Since joining the factory it’s incredible to see how much our processes and products have evolved – it’s been amazing to witness the progress we've made.

"Purina has been a fantastic place to work.”