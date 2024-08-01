Paramedic Paparazzo: Peterborough emergency services join forces to clear up after traffic collision

Peterborough street photographer Chris Porsz presents another in his series of ‘now and then’ photographs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris said: “In 1981 I came across a road traffic accident, now more appropriately called a traffic collision.

“As a casualty porter in the seventies I witnessed utter carnage but later as paramedic saw the massive improvement due to motorcyclist training and helmets, seat belts, the breathalyser, safer cars and roads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sadly we now see the tragic results of driving while on mobiles and unrestrained children on back seats.”

Firefighter Alan Mumford, left, and traffic officer Chris Talbot in1981

Chris Talbot worked as a traffic officer in Peterborough for Cambridgeshire Police from 1981 to 2001. He is married with two children and two grandchildren and his son Mark followed in his footsteps.

He later became a police driving instructor and retires next year after 30 years of service.

He lives in Stanground and enjoys DIY and working on his allotment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said of the 1981 incident: “It is dark so I was either on a late shift or night duty when the picture was taken.”

Alan and Chris with firefighter Quinton Roach in 2016

His path often crossed at accidents with paramedic Chris and firefighter Alan Mumford, who is on the left of the original photo. Alan, who is married and has a son, joined the fire brigade in 1967 and later became station commander at Dogsthorpe Fire Station.

He retired in 2002 and ran his own company training people in fire safety.

Quinton Roach, who works as a crew commander at Dogsthorpe, stepped in for the reunion picture in 2016.