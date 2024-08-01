Paramedic Paparazzo: Peterborough emergency services join forces to clear up after traffic collision

By The Newsroom
Published 1st Aug 2024, 13:43 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2024, 13:54 BST
Peterborough street photographer Chris Porsz presents another in his series of ‘now and then’ photographs.

Chris said: “In 1981 I came across a road traffic accident, now more appropriately called a traffic collision.

Most Popular

“As a casualty porter in the seventies I witnessed utter carnage but later as paramedic saw the massive improvement due to motorcyclist training and helmets, seat belts, the breathalyser, safer cars and roads.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Sadly we now see the tragic results of driving while on mobiles and unrestrained children on back seats.”

Firefighter Alan Mumford, left, and traffic officer Chris Talbot in1981placeholder image
Firefighter Alan Mumford, left, and traffic officer Chris Talbot in1981

Chris Talbot worked as a traffic officer in Peterborough for Cambridgeshire Police from 1981 to 2001. He is married with two children and two grandchildren and his son Mark followed in his footsteps.

He later became a police driving instructor and retires next year after 30 years of service.

He lives in Stanground and enjoys DIY and working on his allotment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said of the 1981 incident: “It is dark so I was either on a late shift or night duty when the picture was taken.”

Alan and Chris with firefighter Quinton Roach in 2016placeholder image
Alan and Chris with firefighter Quinton Roach in 2016

His path often crossed at accidents with paramedic Chris and firefighter Alan Mumford, who is on the left of the original photo. Alan, who is married and has a son, joined the fire brigade in 1967 and later became station commander at Dogsthorpe Fire Station.

He retired in 2002 and ran his own company training people in fire safety.

Quinton Roach, who works as a crew commander at Dogsthorpe, stepped in for the reunion picture in 2016.

Related topics:Chris PorszPeterboroughDIYCambridgeshire PoliceStanground
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice