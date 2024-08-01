Paramedic Paparazzo: Peterborough emergency services join forces to clear up after traffic collision
Chris said: “In 1981 I came across a road traffic accident, now more appropriately called a traffic collision.
“As a casualty porter in the seventies I witnessed utter carnage but later as paramedic saw the massive improvement due to motorcyclist training and helmets, seat belts, the breathalyser, safer cars and roads.
“Sadly we now see the tragic results of driving while on mobiles and unrestrained children on back seats.”
Chris Talbot worked as a traffic officer in Peterborough for Cambridgeshire Police from 1981 to 2001. He is married with two children and two grandchildren and his son Mark followed in his footsteps.
He later became a police driving instructor and retires next year after 30 years of service.
He lives in Stanground and enjoys DIY and working on his allotment.
He said of the 1981 incident: “It is dark so I was either on a late shift or night duty when the picture was taken.”
His path often crossed at accidents with paramedic Chris and firefighter Alan Mumford, who is on the left of the original photo. Alan, who is married and has a son, joined the fire brigade in 1967 and later became station commander at Dogsthorpe Fire Station.
He retired in 2002 and ran his own company training people in fire safety.
Quinton Roach, who works as a crew commander at Dogsthorpe, stepped in for the reunion picture in 2016.