Opposing View: Chaos all around us

​Somewhere around 30,000 Palestinians have been killed since the start of this conflict, with two-thirds of them women and children. Along with many in Peterborough I am sickened by the indiscriminate killing that is going on day after day. I hope and pray for an end to hostilities and a permanent ceasefire.

It is this tragedy that was the subject of debate in Parliament last Wednesday. On the “Opposition Day Debate” which was reserved specifically for the SNP. The SNP moved a motion calling for a permanent ceasefire which is crucial to bring about a resolution to the conflict. It is unfortunate that the motion for a permanent ceasefire was not voted on in Parliament due to Labour’s parliamentary tactics and backroom deals. Such actions prioritise short-term political interests over the lives affected by the conflict. It’s clear Sir Keir Starmer and Labour cannot be trusted.

Peterborough’s Labour Party is no different to the national party and brings its own chaos to the Town Hall. The shady backroom deals that led to an administration change, which in itself may just be viewed as the ugly side of politics. Local politics plays a significant role in shaping communities, as seen in Peterborough. The change in administration and the reduction in the number of councillors involved in decision-making can have consequences. The focus on political games instead of addressing local issues and serving the people of Peterborough can lead to a lack of attention to important details that affect services and the community as a whole.

Peterborough City Councillor Ishfaq Hussain, Shadow Cabinet Member for Health and Social Care.

The one thing that was unanimous was the passing of the budget last Wednesday evening. As a group, it is understandable that support has been given to prevent government intervention and ensure continuity. Also, because the majority of it was set by the previous Conservative administration. There were some finer details which I had issues with like the increase to burial cost up by 14% and the increase to taxi licensing fees again up by 14%. An increase in these areas, especially when there are concerns about a reduction in services. People are not able to secure the burial plot next to a loved one and the spacing between graves has also been reduced. When hard pressed taxi drivers complain about having to wait weeks for vehicle inspections, then it does leave a question, what are they being charged extra for? A point I highlighted with our CEO this week.

On our streets, footpaths and under paths we have witnessed flooding and large areas of standing water. While the council cannot control the level of rain, we have a responsibility with good planning and foresight to prevent and mitigate flooding where we can. But the gullies and drains have not been cleared. This poses a risk to drivers and pedestrians, I have witnessed drivers swerving into oncoming traffic to avoid splashing pedestrians, which now carries the possibility of 3 penalty points.

While the Labour Peterborough and Cambridgeshire Mayor finds ways to penalise drivers in the future perhaps in the finer details of his local plan by including proposals for road charging, which the Labour backed Leader of Peterborough Council now supports.

Added to this is the plight of those on the housing register or in temporary accommodation. One of the biggest challenges the council faces. An issue caused by the sell off of social housing by a Blair government. I see no new ideas or plans to solve this crisis. And no plans to prevent the Great Northern hotel being used as a hostel to house migrants again.