Opinion: We can’t let UK become an EU puppet
It’s bonkers.
We have heard Labour come out with ideas such as votes for 16 year olds, sticking to EU rules that block building new family homes and a policy of signing up to an EU quota for the UK to take in MORE illegal immigrants who are already in safe European countries.
But most importantly, Labour want to revise Brexit.
Sir Keir Starmer recently visited President Macron in France, I am in no doubt that would have been a hot topic of conversation during this meeting.
Coincidently, plans drawn up by French and German European Ministers have emerged of a four tiered system to integrate countries that aren’t “willing/able to join the EU in the foreseeable future”.
This means that Britain could join the EU as an “Associate Member”. What would this entail?
In the report produced by France and Germany it states: “The basic requirement would be the commitment to comply with the EU’s common principles and values, including democracy and rule of law. The cost areas of participation would be the Single Market.”
So we would be governed by the European Court of Justice and expected to contribute to the EU’s annual budget.
This is all in return for “participation” in the EU single market. It isn’t clear what kind of access this would give, full access or limited to the blocs free movement of goods, capital, services, and people.
So we would also bring back free movement.
We would re-join the customs union, meaning we can’t make our own trade deals with other blocs or countries like our new membership of the Pacific CPTPP.
How will this ‘associate member’ possibly be any better off having to adhere to all of these rules and regulations?
The truth is they won’t be, they’ll be a de facto member of the bloc, dictated to by France, Germany and Brussels as to what they can and can’t do with limited benefits.
This is an attempt to re-join the EU through the back door and it stinks - the ‘once in a lifetime’ referendum took place a mere 7 years ago.
It was all too clear to see who Macron wants to win in the next General Election, Sir Keir and him exchanging gifts and a warm handshake, I wonder why?
We cannot let ourselves become a puppet for France and Germany by re-joining the EU.
It was obvious during the discussions during Brexit they wanted to make it as difficult for us as possible and give us a rotten deal to deter any other country from daring to undermine their regime.
What do you think they would do to us if we came back begging for a new deal under Labour to join as an ‘associate member’?
They would humiliate us by putting us in an even worse position than before we left.