Opinion: We can’t let UK become an EU puppet

Labour Party leader Keir Starmer (centre), with shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves (left) and shadow foreign secretary David Lammy (right), speak during a breakfast meeting ahead of their bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. Picture: Kiran Ridley/Getty Images

It’s bonkers.

We have heard Labour come out with ideas such as votes for 16 year olds, sticking to EU rules that block building new family homes and a policy of signing up to an EU quota for the UK to take in MORE illegal immigrants who are already in safe European countries.

But most importantly, Labour want to revise Brexit.

Sign up to the On This Day newsletter. Our daily time machine to key events that took place on this day in history. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sir Keir Starmer recently visited President Macron in France, I am in no doubt that would have been a hot topic of conversation during this meeting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coincidently, plans drawn up by French and German European Ministers have emerged of a four tiered system to integrate countries that aren’t “willing/able to join the EU in the foreseeable future”.

This means that Britain could join the EU as an “Associate Member”. What would this entail?

In the report produced by France and Germany it states: “The basic requirement would be the commitment to comply with the EU’s common principles and values, including democracy and rule of law. The cost areas of participation would be the Single Market.”

So we would be governed by the European Court of Justice and expected to contribute to the EU’s annual budget.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is all in return for “participation” in the EU single market. It isn’t clear what kind of access this would give, full access or limited to the blocs free movement of goods, capital, services, and people.

So we would also bring back free movement.

We would re-join the customs union, meaning we can’t make our own trade deals with other blocs or countries like our new membership of the Pacific CPTPP.

How will this ‘associate member’ possibly be any better off having to adhere to all of these rules and regulations?

The truth is they won’t be, they’ll be a de facto member of the bloc, dictated to by France, Germany and Brussels as to what they can and can’t do with limited benefits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is an attempt to re-join the EU through the back door and it stinks - the ‘once in a lifetime’ referendum took place a mere 7 years ago.

It was all too clear to see who Macron wants to win in the next General Election, Sir Keir and him exchanging gifts and a warm handshake, I wonder why?

We cannot let ourselves become a puppet for France and Germany by re-joining the EU.

It was obvious during the discussions during Brexit they wanted to make it as difficult for us as possible and give us a rotten deal to deter any other country from daring to undermine their regime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What do you think they would do to us if we came back begging for a new deal under Labour to join as an ‘associate member’?