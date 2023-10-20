Opinion: Charities were the real winners

Ready for the Great Eastern Run

However as thousands descended onto the embankment it soon became apparent, summer is definitely over and it is well and truly autumn.

It was my first Great Eastern Run, there was a real buzz around and I was amazed at the sheer volume of people, all there to take part in this fantastic event.

Some people were there to raise money, some to race for the fastest time and others to support family and friends, regardless of the motive everyone was having fun .

I had wanted to take part in the Great Eastern Run for many years having grown up locally but had never done so until this year for whatever reason, but I’m so glad I did.

I want to say a massive congratulations to everyone who took part in the Great Eastern Run and The Anna’s Hope 5K as well as a big thank you to all the organisers, it was a very well ran event.

I may not be at peak physical fitness but the event gave me the chance to raise some money for a great local Peterborough charity.

The Light Project Peterborough have been active since 2009 and they have done some fantastic work.

Every year, Light Project Peterborough help hundreds of people by providing food, shelter, information, advice, and support on many different issues.

They run a project called the Garden House which offers vital help to rough sleepers in the city.

This help can come in the form of support from housing officers, GPs, drug and alcohol specialists, mental health teams, chiropodists and hairdressers.

Between April 2022 and March 2023, 629 people came to The Garden House with 416 of these visiting for the first time, this is an amazing project that has helped thousands of people.

As I ran my first half marathon, from the city centre, up Fulbridge Road into Paston, Walton, around Werrington and all the way back into town, I saw the very best of Peterborough.

Thousands of people lined the streets for 13 miles with drums, whistles, horns, music, jelly babies and even an air guitar at one point. The support was amazing.

It reminded me of what an amazing city Peterborough is, what amazing charities, like the Light Project amongst many others we have and the best part of all - the amazing people that make Peterborough what it is.

This was my first half marathon and at times I won’t lie, it was tough, but everywhere you went along this 13 mile stretch there was someone clapping, cheering or giving words of encouragement, it was truly inspiring.

As I ran through the windy, cobbled, narrow streets in the Cathedral grounds and out onto Bishops Road for the final few hundred metres the atmosphere was amazing.