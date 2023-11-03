On camera: More nights out in Peterborough in the 70s and 80s
Today’s stroll down Memory Lane features people out having fun in Peterborough in the 70s and 80s.
By Brad Barnes
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 08:39 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 08:39 GMT
We have once more dipped into the archives of Stef Malajny (S & M Entertainments) and photos taken way back when – at the likes of The Cresset, Wirrina, Slickers, The South Grove, The Fleet, Silver Jubilee pub, White Lion, Bull and Dolphin and more. If you recognise someone, let them know.
Here’s a recent gallery from Stef’s photo collection
1 / 4