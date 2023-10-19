Peterborough nights out in the city in the 70s and 80s

​Over the years Out Out organiser Stef Malajny has kept many old photos from the events he used to organise with his friends and partners Tony and Seb Scibelli under their banner of S & M entertainments, these were pre Papa Luigi days in the 70s and 80s.The lads ran some fantastic local disco events and many photos were taken there – The Cresset, Gildenburgh (Ballroom of Wirrina), Slickers (Jazz Funk Club), The South Grove, The Fleet, Silver Jubilee pub, White Lion, Bull and Dolphin (back bar) and more.All the photos are being displayed on the big screen at the Out Out V event so not only can everyone attending drift back to their youth in the 70s and 80s dancing to their favourite records when they run out of steam they can sit and remini​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​sce.