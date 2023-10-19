News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
From Stef Malajny and S & M entertainments - a good night out in Peterborough in the 70s and 80sFrom Stef Malajny and S & M entertainments - a good night out in Peterborough in the 70s and 80s
From Stef Malajny and S & M entertainments - a good night out in Peterborough in the 70s and 80s

Peterborough nights out in the city in the 70s and 80s

Peterborough 70s and 80s revival night “Out Out V” takes place tonight (friday) at the Parkway Club – and here’s a taste of what those days were like.
By Brad Barnes
Published 20th Oct 2023, 00:00 BST

​Over the years Out Out organiser Stef Malajny has kept many old photos from the events he used to organise with his friends and partners Tony and Seb Scibelli under their banner of S & M entertainments, these were pre Papa Luigi days in the 70s and 80s.The lads ran some fantastic local disco events and many photos were taken there – The Cresset, Gildenburgh (Ballroom of Wirrina), Slickers (Jazz Funk Club), The South Grove, The Fleet, Silver Jubilee pub, White Lion, Bull and Dolphin (back bar) and more.All the photos are being displayed on the big screen at the Out Out V event so not only can everyone attending drift back to their youth in the 70s and 80s dancing to their favourite records when they run out of steam they can sit and remini​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​sce.

Out Out V features soul singer Malcolm Fovargue, a host of the top local DJs and it’s only £5 to get in. It will be raising money for the NHS Charity Trust and Tommy Robson statue appeal.

Tickets from a Papa Luigi shop or online at Skiddle

From Stef Malajny and S & M entertainments - a good night out in Peterborough in the 70s and 80s

1. Peterborough in the 70s and 80s

From Stef Malajny and S & M entertainments - a good night out in Peterborough in the 70s and 80s Photo: supplied

Photo Sales
From Stef Malajny and S & M entertainments - a good night out in Peterborough in the 70s and 80s

2. Peterborough in the 70s and 80s

From Stef Malajny and S & M entertainments - a good night out in Peterborough in the 70s and 80s Photo: supplied

Photo Sales
From Stef Malajny and S & M entertainments - a good night out in Peterborough in the 70s and 80s

3. Peterborough in the 70s and 80s

From Stef Malajny and S & M entertainments - a good night out in Peterborough in the 70s and 80s Photo: supplied

Photo Sales
From Stef Malajny and S & M entertainments - a good night out in Peterborough in the 70s and 80s

4. Peterborough in the 70s and 80s

From Stef Malajny and S & M entertainments - a good night out in Peterborough in the 70s and 80s Photo: supplied

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Peterborough