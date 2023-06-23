News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Titanic sub crew confirmed to have died after debris found
Glastonbury 2023: 20 incredible photos from day 3
Glastonbury confirm The Churnups are Foo Fighters
Junior doctors to strike for 5 days in July - here’s when
British man, 62 drowns in sea at popular resort in Majorca
Tributes pour in for five men killed in ‘implosion’ of Titan subm

On camera: A fun night out in 2002 at The College Arms in Peterborough

​We wind the clock all the way back to 2002 for today’s stroll down Peterborough’s Memory Lane.
By The Newsroom
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 08:35 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 08:49 BST

​It is 2002 and these happy souls are having fun at The College Arms in Broadway, Peterborough – hardly surprising given a poster says it is £1.29 a pint!

We have more than 100 retro features from pubs, bars and clubs at www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/retro

2002 at Peterborough pub The College Arms on Broadway

1. The College Arms

2002 at Peterborough pub The College Arms on Broadway Photo: pt

Photo Sales
2002 at Peterborough pub The College Arms on Broadway

2. The College Arms

2002 at Peterborough pub The College Arms on Broadway Photo: James Brown

Photo Sales
2002 at Peterborough pub The College Arms on Broadway

3. The College Arms

2002 at Peterborough pub The College Arms on Broadway Photo: James Brown

Photo Sales
2002 at Peterborough pub The College Arms on Broadway

4. The College Arms

2002 at Peterborough pub The College Arms on Broadway Photo: pt

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Peterborough