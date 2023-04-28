News you can trust since 1948
On Camera: a 2004 night at Coasters in Stamford

​Today’s photo gallery comes from a Stamford venue which enjoyed a few years of popularity around the turn of the century.

By Brad Barnes
Published 28th Apr 2023, 08:34 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 09:03 BST

These photos were taken in 2004 at Coasters Wine Bar in Broad Street – next to the Corn Exchange Theatre. It has been closed for some time although the building is still in use.

If you recognise anyone let them know and share the memories.​

1. Coasters

2004 and a night out in Stamford at Coasters Wine Bar, in Broad Street.

2. Coasters

Photo: pt

3. Coasters

2004 and a night out in Stamford at Coasters Wine Bar, in Broad Street. Photo: pt

4. Coasters

2004 and a night out in Stamford at Coasters Wine Bar, in Broad Street. Photo: pt

