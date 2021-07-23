Nostalgia: Rarely seen footage of film star at Peterborough’s regatta in the 40s
Peterborough’s regatta on the River Nene in the heart of the city was an event that attracted crowds from across the region in its heyday in the 1940s and 50s.
A glimpse of the crowds and the extraordinary work that went into the floating spectacle can be viewed on rarely seen historic footage in the Pathe news archive.
The film shows movie star Jack Warner - best known for his starring role in the BBCs much-loved Dixon of Dock Green police drama which ran from 1955 to 1976, judging the regatta queen contest.
The brief highlights also include views of the displays as the decorated boats move along the river with the city’s cathedral in the background.
We would love to know more about this regatta and others staged on the river.
Anyone with any information or pictures can email [email protected]