Looking back: ‘Would this Peterborough playground be kept open today?’

Here are some wonderfully evocative pictures from the archives of photographer Chris Porsz.

The picture showing five lads running in the rain in Millfield at the junction of Alma Road and Lincolm Road, was recreated by Chris in his book Reunions.

He also found the children playing in an adventure playground in Cromwell Road.

Chris said: “I found the kids and they are named in a different picture in Reunions 1.”

This astonishing picture from paparazzo paramedic Chris Porsz caught my eye.

I assumed it was a makeshift play area put together by some inventive DIY youngsters.

Incredibly, it was a council-run facility called Hobson’s adventure playground in Cromwell Road.

I wonder what today’s health and safety teams would make of it? There’s even planks of wood with nails sticking out! A reminder that not everything was good in the good old days.

Chris described the final picture: “An Italian couple chatting in 1980 at the junction of Taveners Road and Lincoln Road, now Bourges Boulevard.”

You can also see the Baker Perkins office block and factory (which is now the site of Peterborough prison).

If you remember anything about any of the photos please email [email protected] or contact Chris at www.chrisporsz.com.

