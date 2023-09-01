Looking Back: Who remembers the Grand Hotel?

​The picture above shows traffic moving down Long Causeway past Cathedral Square and into Bridge Street. They are some great old cars and buses in the shot.

Some shops can be made out including Graham’s the chemist, Dolcis shoes and Salisbury’s. Do you remember these stores?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The photograph right shows the Grand Hotel which was on the corner of Bridge Street and Wentworth Street where WH Smith’s is today.

Sign up to the On This Day newsletter. Our daily time machine to key events that took place on this day in history. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Grand Hotel had previously been the Angel Hotel (picture above right).