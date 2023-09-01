Looking Back: Who remembers the Grand Hotel?
Here are some wonderfully evocotive photographs of Peterborough city centre courtesy of local historian and Werrington resident Rita McKenzie.
By The Newsroom
Published 1st Sep 2023, 08:36 BST- 1 min read
The picture above shows traffic moving down Long Causeway past Cathedral Square and into Bridge Street. They are some great old cars and buses in the shot.
Some shops can be made out including Graham’s the chemist, Dolcis shoes and Salisbury’s. Do you remember these stores?
The photograph right shows the Grand Hotel which was on the corner of Bridge Street and Wentworth Street where WH Smith’s is today.
The Grand Hotel had previously been the Angel Hotel (picture above right).
If you have any old pictures of Peterborough people and places email them to [email protected]