Looking Back: When Andy made a clean sweep in fancy dress competition at Gladstone Street carnival

Andy Ireland dressed as a chimney sweep for a fancy dress competition in 1981.

Chris explained; “In 1981 I snapped Andy Ireland dressed as a chimney sweep for a fancy dress competition at the Gladstone Street Carnival outside the Marcus Garvey Club in 1981.

Andy said: “I didn’t want to take part in the fancy dress contest but at the last minute I changed my mind and my mum and I put my outfit together in about 10 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We used my grandad’s old hat, covered in carbon paper, and grabbed a chimney brush from the shed.”

Andy Ireland recreating Chris's chimney sweep photo in 2020

The reunion picture was taken at the old market in 2020 as the Marcus Garvey Club was destroyed in a fire.

Andy now lives locally with his partner but from 2002 until 2013 he travelled the world as a sports physiotherapist on the international tennis circuit and was Andy Murray’s physiotherapist. He is now a consultant physiotherapist for a clinic in central London.

•Street photographer Chris Porsz’s unique reunion pictures – where he recreates pictures he took decades ago – has earned him international recognition.

Back in 2009 the Peterborough Telegraph gave Chris his weekly column 'Paramedic Paparazzo' from which his 'Reunions' project was born when readers saw their pictures from decades ago. Most of his pictures feature Peterborough people and places.