Looking Back: Tony the bricklayer at home and abroad

1983 - Tony Daniels working in the city centre when Chris took his photograph

​Tony Daniels, pictured in today’s Chris Porsz’s Reunion pictures, did it for real.

He was a bricklayer for most of his working life and also worked abroad, including in Germany. He is pictured working in 1983 in Peterborough city centre.

The reunion photo was taken in 2021 near his home in Orton Malborne and Chris said Tony really enjoyed mixing cement and laying bricks again.

2021 - Tony Daniels recreating the photo for Chris.

He added: “Tony has suffered from poor health and not seeing his three children, four grandchildren and five great grandchildren during the pandemic was really hard for him.

“They keep him going and perked him up no end and he was really looking forward to seeing them more.’’

•Street photographer Chris Porsz’s unique reunion pictures – where he recreates pictures he took decades ago – has earned him international recognition.

Back in 2009 the Peterborough Telegraph gave Chris his weekly column 'Paramedic Paparazzo' from which his 'Reunions' project was born when readers saw their pictures from decades ago. Most of his pictures feature Peterborough people and places.

His second book, Reunions II, is now available. Go to chrisporsz.com.

