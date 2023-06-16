News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute

Looking Back: Tony the bricklayer at home and abroad

​The famous comedy drama TV programme Auf Wiedersehen, Pet told the story of British construction workers who plied their trade in Germany.
By The Newsroom
Published 16th Jun 2023, 08:17 BST- 1 min read
1983 - Tony Daniels working in the city centre when Chris took his photograph1983 - Tony Daniels working in the city centre when Chris took his photograph
1983 - Tony Daniels working in the city centre when Chris took his photograph

​Tony Daniels, pictured in today’s Chris Porsz’s Reunion pictures, did it for real.

He was a bricklayer for most of his working life and also worked abroad, including in Germany. He is pictured working in 1983 in Peterborough city centre.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The reunion photo was taken in 2021 near his home in Orton Malborne and Chris said Tony really enjoyed mixing cement and laying bricks again.

2021 - Tony Daniels recreating the photo for Chris.2021 - Tony Daniels recreating the photo for Chris.
2021 - Tony Daniels recreating the photo for Chris.
Most Popular

He added: “Tony has suffered from poor health and not seeing his three children, four grandchildren and five great grandchildren during the pandemic was really hard for him.

“They keep him going and perked him up no end and he was really looking forward to seeing them more.’’

•Street photographer Chris Porsz’s unique reunion pictures – where he recreates pictures he took decades ago – has earned him international recognition.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Back in 2009 the Peterborough Telegraph gave Chris his weekly column 'Paramedic Paparazzo' from which his 'Reunions' project was born when readers saw their pictures from decades ago. Most of his pictures feature Peterborough people and places.

His second book, Reunions II, is now available. Go to chrisporsz.com.

Related topics:Chris PorszGermanyPeterboroughPeterborough Telegraph