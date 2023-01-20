Looking Back: This ‘Reunion’ picture is a real Triumph

Chris' original photo taken in 1980

Siblings Jamie, aged five (in the front seat), Sam, aged three (in the back) and Karena Cliffe, aged 18 months (in the front) of their Dad’s Triumph 2000 car while visiting relatives in Saxon Road in 1980.

Sam said: “None of us remember Chris taking our picture but it’s lovely to have as we don’t have many photos of us all at that age.

"Dad was a mechanic, so he always had a different car and the Triumph 2000 was one of our many family cars."

The reunion photo

Chris thanked Danielle Rosemary and Neil Tetherton of Two Bears Automotive who provided a 1970 Triumph 2.5pi MKII.

Sam left home when she was 17 in 1992 to train as a nurse in London and now works as a lead cardiology nurse at The Royal Brompton Hospital.

Karena has three children and also lives in London.

They returned for the reunion photo and Sam’s children, Jess, aged 15 and Harry, aged 14, stood in for their Uncle Jamie who was not available.

•Street photographer Chris Porsz’s unique reunion pictures – where he recreates pictures he took decades ago – has earned him international recognition.