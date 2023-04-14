Looking Back: The sweet taste of a summer ice cream

1980 - Genesio Borrillo (aka Gino) is pictured in Cromwell Road serving Zahida Parveen.

This week’s reunion picture from photographer Chris Porsz captures the simple pleasure it brings.

Chris said: “In 1980 ice cream seller Genesio Borrillo (aka Gino) is pictured in Cromwell Road, Peterborough, serving Zahida Parveen.’’

Genesio bought an ice cream van when he moved to Peterborough from Italy and travelled around the city in the summer selling ice creams. In 1992 he set up a pasta shop in Peterborough, which he still runs with his wife Clara and daughter Lucia. He has three children and four grandchildren.

The reunion - Gino serving Zahida once more.

​Zahida said: “I was about seven and used to live near Cromwell Road where I’d often buy an ice cream from Gino.’’

Zahida has three children and a grandson and said: “It was lovely meeting Gino and having our picture taken again.”

​Gino and Zahida’s 1980 picture appeared in Chris’s book Reunions 1 but with just Gino in 2014 as the girl could not be found.

Chris added: “It was wonderful to find Zahida and to be able to reunite her again with Gino in the same location 41 years later. Thanks to Israr for providing the ice cream van.’’

•Street photographer Chris Porsz’s unique reunion pictures – where he recreates pictures he took decades ago – has earned him international recognition.

His second book, Reunions II, is now available. Go to chrisporsz.com for purchase details.

