Looking Back: The 'Old House in waste ground off Bishops Road'.
On waste ground off Bishops Road, it was called the 'Deri' and was used by the youth of the day as an unofficial den for fun, says Andrew Cole, who took the photograph.
It was located in what is now the eastern section of Bishops Road gardens which was established in the 1970s.
Behind it we can see the mock Tudor building 'St Oswald's Close' but a match is not possible as it was greatly restored in the 1970s and the roof and chimney lines were altered. It was something to do with the Nursing Association and was referred to as the Nurses Home (although no one lived there).
It is now the premises of the Burghley Hair and Beauty Academy.
The 'Deri' had an entrance from Gravel Walk and it was one of two dwellings which were once on this track. To the right just visible through the trees is Archdeaconry House (part of the Cathedral Precincts) which was then used as offices. It has most recently been home to the Light House Project.