News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING

Looking Back: The 'Old House in waste ground off Bishops Road'.

Th building in the black and white photo, taken in April 1971, was rumoured at the time to be the oldest house in Peterborough
By Brad Barnes
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 00:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

On waste ground off Bishops Road, it was called the 'Deri' and was used by the youth of the day as an unofficial den for fun, says Andrew Cole, who took the photograph.

It was located in what is now the eastern section of Bishops Road gardens which was established in the 1970s.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Behind it we can see the mock Tudor building 'St Oswald's Close' but a match is not possible as it was greatly restored in the 1970s and the roof and chimney lines were altered. It was something to do with the Nursing Association and was referred to as the Nurses Home (although no one lived there).

Most Popular
The Deri (left) and what is now Burghley AcademyThe Deri (left) and what is now Burghley Academy
The Deri (left) and what is now Burghley Academy

It is now the premises of the Burghley Hair and Beauty Academy.

The 'Deri' had an entrance from Gravel Walk and it was one of two dwellings which were once on this track. To the right just visible through the trees is Archdeaconry House (part of the Cathedral Precincts) which was then used as offices. It has most recently been home to the Light House Project.

Related topics:PeterboroughTudor