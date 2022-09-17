Looking Back: The golden days of John Lewis in Peterborough
It is more than a year since it closed its doors for good, but for many Peterborough shoppers there is still a John Lewis-sized hole in their hearts.
Sunday, 18th September 2022, 12:00 am
It was the flagship store in the Queensgate Shopping Centre since its opening in 1982.
John Lewis has always prided itself on its customer service and staff, or more accurately, partners were a huge part of the store’s success and why it was held in such esteem by shoppers.
Last year when the closure was confirmed Sabrina Murphy, head of branch for John Lewis Peterborough, said: “I want to pay tribute to my incredible team of partners here who have continued to conduct themselves with professionalism and dedication.’’
The black and white picture of staff is undated. Does anyone know when it was taken? The other picture of staff members was taken in 2007 when the store celebrated its 25th anniversary.