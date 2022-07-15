Looking Back: The doctor and his daughters in Bridge Street

The 1994 photo of Dr Richard Scott and his three daughters.

Dr Richard Scott was pictured with his three daughters in Bridge Street in 1994.

Richard worked as a GP and also did endoscopy at Peterborough District Hospital.

He retired in 2019, but returned to help with Covid vaccinations.

The reunion photo of Dr Richard Scott and his three daughters.

His wife, Caroline Scott, worked as a radiographer at PDH and PCH and has now retired.

Bethany Scott-Morris (on his knee) was four and now owns two ladies’ fashion and homeware shops, “Iris and Violet”, in Stamford and Cambridge. She is married and has a 10-month-old baby.

Abigail Scott (centre) was six and is now a director of a food and drinks branding company. She lives with her partner in Epping Forest in Essex and her baby Leonardo was born a day after the reunion photo was taken.

Emma Scott (right) was eight in the original photo and is now a paediatric staff nurse at Leeds General Infirmary. She lives in Garforth near Leeds with her partner and two children.

Chris said: “Richard and Caroline, I knew well from our NHS days and he reminded me of the picture, which I had forgotten about, that takes pride of place on their wall.