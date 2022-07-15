Looking Back: The doctor and his daughters in Bridge Street

Dr Richard Scott was pictured with his three daughters in Bridge Street in 1994.
Richard worked as a GP and also did endoscopy at Peterborough District Hospital.
He retired in 2019, but returned to help with Covid vaccinations.
His wife, Caroline Scott, worked as a radiographer at PDH and PCH and has now retired.
Bethany Scott-Morris (on his knee) was four and now owns two ladies’ fashion and homeware shops, “Iris and Violet”, in Stamford and Cambridge. She is married and has a 10-month-old baby.
Abigail Scott (centre) was six and is now a director of a food and drinks branding company. She lives with her partner in Epping Forest in Essex and her baby Leonardo was born a day after the reunion photo was taken.
Emma Scott (right) was eight in the original photo and is now a paediatric staff nurse at Leeds General Infirmary. She lives in Garforth near Leeds with her partner and two children.
Chris said: “Richard and Caroline, I knew well from our NHS days and he reminded me of the picture, which I had forgotten about, that takes pride of place on their wall.
"It had faded and so after hours of searching I found the negative which led to us all meeting again and a set of new pictures for their wall as a memento of a great reunion in 2021.”