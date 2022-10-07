Looking Back: The centuries old Bridge Fair

Bridge Fair in 1909

The fair opening is preceded by a parade including the mayor and a proclamation followed by the traditional sausage supper (does anyone know the date this particular tradition began?).

The modern proclamation dates back to 1878 and calls on everybody to ‘behave soberly and civilly and to pay their just dues and demands’.

The fair itself dates back to 1439 when King Henry VI gave abbot Richard Ashton permission to hold the fair.

Residents look on as the civic party parade in 1929.

The first picture is a marvellous shot of the fair taken in 1909 while the other mono picture was taken 20 years later of the parade and proclamation.

The final picture shows a more recent parade with the civic party heading from the town hall in Bridge Street. This was in 2011 when Pauline Thacker was mayor.