Looking Back: ‘​The best fish and chip shop in the city!’

Steven Zenczuk pictured outside Gladstone Fisheries in 1980

In 1980 Steven Zenczuk was sitting on the wall outside the chip shop in Gladstone Street with his Chopper bike, talking to a friend on a moped when street photographer Chris Porsz took this picture.

Steven said: “I lived round the corner and we’d often go to the shop to buy chips. It was the best chip shop in Peterborough and everyone went there.

"I think I was about 14 in the picture. I had no idea it had been taken but saw it on Facebook and recognised myself.”

Steven Zenczuk back outside the chip shop - now closed - in 2020

Steven became a professional footballer and the youngest ever goalkeeper to play for Peterborough United. He made his debut against Blackpool on December 4, 1983 when he was 17.

He now works for Ideal Shopping, and has a son, step daughter and daughter. The boy on the moped could not be found and Mick who ran Gladstone Fisheries died a few years ago and the shop is now closed.

Thanks to Simon Bosett for the loan of the bike in the reunion photo in 2020.

•Street photographer Chris Porsz’s unique reunion pictures – where he recreates photographs he took decades ago – has earned him international recognition. Back in 2009 the PT gave Chris his weekly column 'Paramedic Paparazzo' from which his 'Reunions' project was born. Most of his pictures feature city people and places.