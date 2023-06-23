Looking Back: Swanning around on the Embankment

Photographer Chris Porsz snapped Julie Barrett and sister Lisa Barrett Ella (left to right) feeding the swans with their grandad Bert in 1981.

Julie said: “I think I was about five and Lisa was two.

"We used to spend every other weekend with our grandparents and we often went to the Embankment, the Lido, the park and to feed the swans.”

1981 - the sisters with grandad at the Embankment

Julie has a son and works as a postwoman for Royal Mail.

Lisa is married with three children.

Their dad John Barrett stood in for his dad Bert for the reunions picture in 2022. John worked for Royal Mail as a driver and is now retired.

Julie said: “I’ve only been there a couple of times since we used to feed the swans. It brought back lots of happy memories.”

2022 - the sisters recreate the photo with their dad

•Street photographer Chris Porsz’s unique reunion pictures – where he recreates pictures he took decades ago – has earned him international recognition.

Back in 2009 the Peterborough Telegraph gave Chris his weekly column 'Paramedic Paparazzo' from which his 'Reunions' project was born when readers saw their pictures from decades ago. Most of his pictures feature Peterborough people and places - often the result of Chris’s detective work.

