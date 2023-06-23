News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Father of two goes missing swimming English Channel
Tributes pour in for five men killed in ‘implosion’ of Titan subm
Titanic sub crew confirmed to have died after debris found
‘Debris field’ found within search area for missing Titanic sub
RMT announces 3 days of rail strike action in July
Clive Myrie pulled from BBC News at Ten after Boris Johnson lying joke

Looking Back: Swanning around on the Embankment

Although there are major development plans for the Embankment it is a much loved area of the city and one that has changed little in the last several decades.
By The Newsroom
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 09:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 09:18 BST

Photographer Chris Porsz snapped Julie Barrett and sister Lisa Barrett Ella (left to right) feeding the swans with their grandad Bert in 1981.

Julie said: “I think I was about five and Lisa was two.

"We used to spend every other weekend with our grandparents and we often went to the Embankment, the Lido, the park and to feed the swans.”

1981 - the sisters with grandad at the Embankment1981 - the sisters with grandad at the Embankment
1981 - the sisters with grandad at the Embankment
Most Popular

Julie has a son and works as a postwoman for Royal Mail.

Lisa is married with three children.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Their dad John Barrett stood in for his dad Bert for the reunions picture in 2022. John worked for Royal Mail as a driver and is now retired.

Julie said: “I’ve only been there a couple of times since we used to feed the swans. It brought back lots of happy memories.”

2022 - the sisters recreate the photo with their dad2022 - the sisters recreate the photo with their dad
2022 - the sisters recreate the photo with their dad

•Street photographer Chris Porsz’s unique reunion pictures – where he recreates pictures he took decades ago – has earned him international recognition.

Back in 2009 the Peterborough Telegraph gave Chris his weekly column 'Paramedic Paparazzo' from which his 'Reunions' project was born when readers saw their pictures from decades ago. Most of his pictures feature Peterborough people and places - often the result of Chris’s detective work.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

His second book, Reunions II, is now available. Go to chrisporsz.com for purchase details.

Related topics:Chris PorszRoyal MailLido