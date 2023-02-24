Looking Back: Striking images from city’s past

Perkins workers voting to strike

It will bring back memories for ​those readers who remember the 70s and specifically the winter of discontent in 1978/1979.

Today’s Looking Back pictures show city strike action through the years.

The first picture shows staff at arguably the city’s most famous firm Perkins Engines having a show of hands. This picture is possibly from 1973, when a bitter industrial dispute saw thousands of Perkins workers take lengthy strike action. It was said to be the longest and most costly strike in Peterborough’s history.

The GNR Moulders strike from the archive

Sixty years earlier there was another major strike at GNR moulders where judging by the picture it was a family day out.

The final picture shows one striker, at the Royal Mail sorting officer in Papyrus Road, Werrington, kept a sense of humour donning a Grim Reaper outfit.

